Indictment filed against Lech Walesa for lying over alleged collusion

The indictment accuses Walesa (pictured) of giving false testimony during an interrogation at the Institute of National Remembrance in 2016 when he was questioned as a witness.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw has filed and indictment against Lech Walesa, the former president of Poland and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in a case related to allegations he was a communist-era informant.

Szymon Banna, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, told PAP that Walesa had been charged with making false statements in relation to claims that he collaborated with the communist-era secret security service before leading the Solidarity movement which helped bring down Poland’s communist regime.

Walesa was questioned as a witness in April 2016 and testified at that time that he was not an informant for the communist secret services under the code name ‘Bolek,’ who spied on his colleagues and got paid for it.

Commenting on the indictment, Education Minister Krzysztof Szczucki told Polish Radio Three on Thursday: “Lech Walesa is a citizen just like everyone else, and if he provided false testimony, he should be held criminally liable.

“Basically, every self-respecting historian of the 20th century confirms that Lech Walesa had a period when he cooperated with the (Communist – PAP) Security Service, but Lech Walesa himself is probably unable to admit it, and a small group of his admirers deny the historical facts,” he added.

Walesa has previously acknowledged signing a commitment to be an informant but has insisted he never acted on it. In 2000 he was cleared by a special court, which said it found no evidence of collaboration.