Commission on Russian influence ‘reeks of politics’ says Tusk

Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who is tipped to return to office, said on Wednesday that the decision by a committee examining Russian influence on Polish affairs to recommend that he have no public role in the security of the state “reeks of politics.”

Tusk, who was prime minister from 2007 to 2014, was commenting on the partial findings of the commission which were released on Wednesday just hours before the Polish parliament voted to recall the commission’s members.

“Even people who had neutral opinions on these issues knew from the very start just what this commission was supposed to do and what these people were appointed to do, so I’m certainly not surprised,” Tusk said.

Even before it was established, the commission drew sharp criticism from the opposition in Poland, which claimed it could be used as a political weapon to target people such as Tusk.

“One of the first things we will do is to verify exhaustively whether in fact this committee ever met, which materials it used, and whether the rumours are true about it taking and copying classified materials, and transferring them from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to unauthorised persons,” he continued.

“This entire affair has reeked of politics right from the very start and this is the conclusion we have reached today.”

The commission recommended that Tusk and other members of the his old government should be excluded from public offices responsible for national security.

Andrzej Zybertowicz, a member of the commission said “their poor supervision led to improper activities on the part of the Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW).”

The commission’s conclusion comes despite Tusk, who was prime minister from 2007 to 2014, being widely predicted to return to his old post as head of government.

The current government faces a vote of confidence on December 11 in a Polish parliament dominated by the opposition. A failure to win will give the opposition, led by Tusk, a chance to form the next government.