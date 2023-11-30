Parliament dismisses Russian influence commission

The Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, which is now dominated by the opposition, has recalled the members of a state commission set up to investigate alleged Russian influence on Polish internal security in 2007-2022.

Poland’s previous Sejm, dominated by the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, appointed nine members to the commission on August 30, all of them nominated by PiS, which had originally initiated its establishment.

Members of the commission included Slawomir Cenckiewicz, the director of the Military Historical Office, and Andrzej Zybertowicz, a presidential aide.

The vote in Sejm was carried out during a stormy session in parliament, with passions on both sides running high.

The opposition refused to nominate any candidates to the body as they claimed it could be used as a political tool against its political leaders, including Donald Tusk, Poland’s prime minister in the years 2007-2014

The law which established the commission came into force on May 31 but the commission, to be empowered to bar politicians from public service if found to have been operating under Russian influence, was disapproved of not only by Poland’s opposition but also by the US and the EU.

In response to domestic and international criticism surrounding the law, on June 2, Duda proposed amendments to a founding act on the commission, saying that the new inquiry body should not include lawmakers or have power to ban anyone from holding public office, which was the most contested part of the original law.

Instead, Duda’s amendments stipulated that the commission may find that a person has acted under Russian influence and thus does not guarantee the proper performance of public duties.

The Sejm approved the presidential bill on July 28, overriding opposition from the Senate.