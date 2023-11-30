PM accuses opposition of being afraid of Russian influence commission

Morawiecki said the opposition was trying to hide its fear of the investigative body.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has said if opposition figures were unafraid of a commission set up to investigate Russian influence in the past, they should allow it to do its work rather than hinder it.

Mateusz Morawiecki said during a debate in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, aimed at recalling some members of the commission, that the session contained no discussion of dismissing commission members, but merely “a pile of nonsense.”

The commission was established to look into alleged Russian influence in Polish internal affairs between 2007 and 2022.

“Is it not the most basic, correct conclusion that if they were not afraid of the commission on verifying Russian influence, they would simply allow it to work further?” Morawiecki asked. “It’s a straightforward matter.”

The prime minister went on to describe the issue of trying to remove commission members as, “trying to call day night, black white.”