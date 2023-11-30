Polish FM boycotts OSCE meeting due to Russian counterpart’s presence

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, who was sworn in as Poland's new foreign minister on Monday, told a press conference on Wednesday that he would boycott the meeting in protest at Lavrov's planned presence.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s foreign minister has said he will not attend a sitting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) due to the presence of Sergei Lavrov, his Russian counterpart.

The OSCE’s Ministerial Council is scheduled to commence in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Thursday and last for two days.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, who was sworn in as Poland’s new foreign minister on Monday, told a press conference on Wednesday that he would boycott the meeting in protest at Lavrov’s planned presence.

He explained his decision by saying Russia was an aggressor state responsible for war crimes, and he was critical of its head of diplomacy being able to participate in a meeting aimed at building peace and security.

Lavrov’s participation, he said, with the same rights as other partners was “unacceptable” to Poland and that no other representatives of Poland’s Foreign Ministry would take part.

Szynkowski vel Sek added that the Baltic states had taken a similar stance.

“We share this position; we believe the presence of the Russian minister of foreign affairs at the table of an organisation that is supposed to build peace and security in Europe cannot be ignored,” he said.

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine have also declared they will boycott the Skopje meeting.