Polish prime minister set to deliver expose on December 11

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said he will present his government’s official programme to the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, on December 11.

The announcement came after Morawiecki agreed to the date with Szymon Holownia, the speaker of the Sejm. A vote of confidence in the government will also be held on the same day.

“We spoke about the date of my expose and when the entire programme of our government for the next four years would be presented,” Morawiecki told journalists about his meeting.

“I mentioned that I would like it to be on December 11 and the speaker of the Sejm agreed,” he added. “We also set the time (10am – PAP), so now the entire timetable is known.”

Morawiecki’s minority government was sworn in on Monday.

Later on Wednesday, Holownia announced that a vote of confidence in the government presented by Morawiecki would take place at about 3pm on December 11.

With Morawiecki’s Law and Justice party facing a united opposition in the Sejm, its chances of winning the vote appear slim. Defeat could spell the end of his government and leave the way open for the creation of new government, based on three current opposition groupings.