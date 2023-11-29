Poland wants to form group of member states opposed to EU treaty change

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, who was sworn in as the new Polish foreign minister on Monday, told a press conference the creation of such a group was a "key issue" and that his ministry was conducting talks in a number of European capitals with this in mind.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s Foreign Ministry is working on building a coalition of EU member states opposed to amendments to the bloc’s treaties, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, who was sworn in as the new Polish foreign minister on Monday, told a press conference the creation of such a group was a “key issue” and that his ministry was conducting talks in a number of European capitals with this in mind.

The minister went on to say the talks had shown that they were “absolutely justified.”

On November 22, the European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution supporting proposed changes to the EU treaties, with a European Commission report on the issue to go to a European Council sitting on December 12.

“Decisions on this matter are being made in the member states,” Szynkowski vel Sek said. “Those who are forcing the decision have seen in the EP that the majority for these proposals is relatively small, but still the propositions passed.”

The foreign minister went on to describe the proposed amendments as “harmful, threatening to Polish statehood, to the competencies of the member states, to the independence of these states.”

He said that immediately after being sworn in he had launched “a series of visits to the capitals of European countries to hold consultations on these issues with our closest partners.”

On Tuesday, he met diplomats in Copenhagen, in Brussels, where a meeting was held of Nato member state foreign ministers, and in Prague. On Wednesday, Szynkowski vel Sek had visits planned to Vilnius and Riga with further visits planned for subsequent days both by Szynkowski vel Sek and his deputy ministers.