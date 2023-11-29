Polish Border Guard to advise Finland on migrant situation

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Polish Border Guard officers will visit Finland on Monday, with an advisory mission regarding the migrant crisis on Finland’s border with Russia, the Border Guard has told PAP.

Finland has closed all of its border crossings with Russia in an attempt to halt a surge in asylum seekers Helsinki says is being orchestrated by Moscow. This autumn almost 1,000 illegal immigrants from third countries crossed Finland’s eastern frontier.

Jacek Siewiera, the head of the National Security Bureau, confirmed that the Polish Border Guard will send its officers to Finland to share their experience gained during Belarus’ migration pressure on Poland in 2021.

“Our experts will present how the barrier on the eastern border is constructed,” Anna Michalska, the Border Guard’s spokesperson, told PAP. “They will also talk about legal solutions and cooperation with the military. Specialists from the Border Guard and the military will participate in the mission.”

After the October meeting between the Polish and Finnish border protection services, the Finnish officers reportedly praised the Polish quality of work and the cutting-edge security solutions.

The decision to send a Polish advisory mission to Finland followed the talks between the presidents of Poland and Finland last Monday when they discussed security, migration pressures and further support for Ukraine, which is still struggling to defend itself against Russia.

In 2021, the Polish government deployed hundreds of police officers and troops to the Belarusian border owing to repeated attempts by hundreds of migrants to cross into Poland and then further to the West..

Poland has maintained that Belarus and Russia orchestrated the crisis in an attempt to destabilise the EU.