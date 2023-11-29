Poland sues Germany at EU Court over illegal waste storage

Poland has filed a complaint with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against Germany regarding illegal storage of waste, the climate and environment ministry has announced.

In October, the European Commission (EC) accepted Poland’s opinion in a dispute with Germany about the alleged storage of waste on Polish territory.

In the opinion it issued, the EC said that the Federal Republic of Germany had failed in its obligation to remove, within 30 days, waste illegally shipped to Tuplice and Stary Jawor in south-western Poland.

Now, the complaint is going to be reviewed by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

“Poland has filed a complaint with the Court of Justice of the European Union against Germany for failure to comply with its obligations under European Union law,” the climate and environment ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry reported that a total of 35,000 tonnes of waste was involved, which had entered the country between 2015 and 2018 in the Lubuskie, Dolnoslaskie, Slaskie and Wielkopolskie provinces.