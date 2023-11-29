Knife attacker injures three at school in east central Poland

Rafał Guz/PAP

A knifeman attacked pupils at a school in the village of Kadzidlo in east-central Poland on Wednesday, injuring three people.

The knife attack occurred around 12 pm in the District School in Kadzidlo. An 18-year-old boy burst into a lesson and attacked his classmates. A female student was wounded in the stomach and a boy in the neck. Outside the school the teenager injured a third person.

PAP learned that the perpetrator of the attack is an 18-year-old fourth-grade student at the town’s District School.

“Three people were injured, firefighters provided them with first aid, including halting the bleeding from their wounds. All of the injured were conscious and were transferred to emergency medical teams,” Brigadier Robert Chodkowski, the press officer of the Municipal Commander of the State Fire Service in Ostroleka, told PAP.

After the attack police officers from Ostroleka, assisted by a tracker dog, apprehended the 18-year-old attacker.