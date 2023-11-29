Czech stance on EU treaty changes aligned with Poland says Polish FM

Rafał Guz/PAP

The position of the Czech government, sceptical of opening discussions on treaty changes in the EU, is close to the Polish stance on the matter, the Polish foreign minister has said.

Last month, the European Parliament voiced support to an amendment to EU treaties affecting unanimity at European Council voting and transfer of some competence from member states to the EU level.

On Wednesday Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek met with Czech politicians, Martin Dvorak, the minister for European affairs of the Czech Republic and Tomas Pojar, chief security advisor to Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Szynkowski vel Sek said in Prague on Wednesday it had become clear to him that Poland’s opinion is shared by the Czech Republic in terms of scepticism towards European Union treaty changes.

“I sincerely hope that those who support these changes will also reflect on this matter that opening a discussion on this subject today may threaten the unity of the Union,” he said.

“We stand for the unity of the European Union when it comes to major challenges and at the same time we defend Polish statehood.”

The shared position he mentioned includes among other things a belief that areas such as border defence, energy security, foreign policy, education policy and health policy should remain the responsibility of member states.

Szynkowski vel Sek will continue conversations with his Czech partners on Friday in Prague, at the 15th anniversary of the Czech-Polish Forum. He is also planning to visit other European capitals.

The aim of these ventures is not only to consult partners, but also to encourage them to show a more active stance towards proposed treaty changes, he said.

“I have talked about how we want to build such a coalition for the unity of the European Union, to focus on these major challenges,” he said. “At the moment, these visits are part of building such a coalition which will stand for unity and against actions which – unfortunately – could destroy it,” said the minister, referring to the European Parliament’s resolution of November 22 expressing support for proposals to amend the European Union Treaties.

The main changes listed in the proposal are the abandonment of the principle of unanimity in European Council voting in 65 areas, and the transfer of competence from the member state level to the EU level by creating two new exclusive EU areas of competence, on the environment and biodiversity, and a significant expansion of shared competence in other areas.