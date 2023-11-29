‘He wanted the journalist silenced!’ New witness gives evidence in case of journalist missing for over 30 years

In September 1992, Jarosław Ziętara went missing without a trace after leaving his home to walk to his work at local newspaper Gazeta Poznańska.

Archive

The mystery surrounding the 1992 disappearance of a journalist investigating shady businessmen could be a step closer to being solved after the appearance of a new witness.

Earlier this week the Court of Appeal in Poznań heard testimony from Ryszard B., who pointed to the alleged involvement of a former senator in the presumed murder of Jarosław Ziętara.

In September 1992, Ziętara went missing without a trace after leaving his home to walk to his work at local newspaper Gazeta Poznańska.

In 2014, prosecutor Piotr Kosmaty announced that Ziętara was murdered because he was tracking the shady business dealings of Poznan businessmen.

The prosecutor accused former senator Aleksander Gawronik of inciting the crime.

In 2014, prosecutor Piotr Kosmaty (pictured) announced that Ziętara was murdered because he was tracking the shady business dealings of Poznan businessmen and accused former senator Aleksander Gawronik of inciting the crime.Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

In February 2022, after six years of trial, the court of first instance acquitted Gawronik, despite a number of witnesses incriminating him.

Gawronik was one of the richest Poles at the time, having made a rapid fortune by opening Poland’s first chain of currency exchange offices.

It was only years later that arrests were made when, based on witness testimony, prosecutors discovered that in the early 1990s Ziętara had made enemies among shadowy figures in the Poznań business world who made big money from shady deals in the buccaneering early days of the Polish transformation.

Testifying in the appeal court this week, the new witness Ryszard B. said “In June or July 1992, I don’t remember exactly when, there was a conversation between me and Mr Gawronik, Gawronik asked to speak to me and said that there was a journalist who was bothering him a lot and asked if I knew anyone so that possibly something could be done about it.”

Adding that he had replied that if the journalist was causing problems he could be bribed, the witness continued: “Mr Gawronik said no, because this journalist would not take the money, as it had already been tried.

Gawronik (pictured) was one of the richest Poles at the time, having made a rapid fortune by opening Poland’s first chain of currency exchange offices.Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

“It was not about paying money, it was about finding someone to silence him. Gawronik did not say what this silencing of the journalist was supposed to consist of.”

He added that Ziętara’s name was mentioned in the conversation and that there was another conversation between him and Gawronik a few months later around the time when the journalist’s disappearance came to light.

Ryszard B. said: “I asked Mr Gawronik if he knew about the journalist’s disappearance. He said that he knew about it, and that apparently he deserved it.’

When asked by the court why he did not come forward earlier, the witness replied that he had considered it but did not know who to report to and it was difficult for him to do so.

Testifying in the appeal court this week, the new witness Ryszard B. (pictured centre) said that Gawronik had told him he wanted Ziętara silenced. Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

After questioning the witness, a statement was also made by Gawronik who said that such a conversation had never taken place because at the time he did not even have an idea that someone like Mr Ziętara existed.

Gawronik told the court: “I personally caught Mr B. being drunk while on duty, carrying a sharp weapon. He was also caught stealing several pieces of my wife’s wardrobe, in which his girlfriend later walked around, after which he was fired from his job.

“I called the head of human resources and recommended his immediate dismissal. This was the only case where I personally recommended that an employee be fired.”

The Poznań courtroom drama is set to continue, with the next hearing scheduled for January next year.