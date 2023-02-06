Poland’s GDP growth seen at 0.4 pct in 2023, 2.6 pct in 2024 – OECD

Poland’s real GDP may see a weak 0.4-percent growth in 2023, but it may rebound to 2.6 percent in 2024, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has estimated in its latest forecast.

This year’s low growth figure is due to weakened domestic demand coupled with high inflation and a restrictive monetary policy, according to the OECD.

“GDP growth should… increase to 2.9 percent in 2025 on the back of a rebound in consumption, accompanied by robust investment supported by funds from the EU Recovery Plan,” OECD analysts wrote.

The OECD expects CPI inflation will fall to 4.7 percent in 2024 and 3.7 percent in 2025, from 11.8 percent for 2023.

Poland’s monetary policy should be loosened in a gradual manner owing to the risk of persistent inflation and the element of uncertainty in the forecast, the organisation said.

The OECD predicts that Poland’s deficit will reach 5.2 percent of GDP in 2023, 4.3 percent in 2024 and 4.4 percent in 2025.

According to the EU’s Maastricht criteria, public debt is expected to reach 51.4 percent of GDP in 2023, 54.1 percent in 2024 and 56.4 percent in 2025.