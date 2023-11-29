Israel waiting for new Polish ambassador

"I think that the new government will bring new opportunities to foster Polish-Israeli relations," Livne told the newspaper Fakt on Wednesday.

Israel is hoping for a new opening in relations with Poland when the new pro-EU government takes over, with the appointment of a Polish ambassador in the country being the first step, Yacov Livne, the Israeli ambassador to Poland, has said.

“I think that the new government will bring new opportunities to foster Polish-Israeli relations,” Livne told the newspaper Fakt on Wednesday.

“One of the first things that I think should happen is the nomination of a Polish ambassador and their coming to Israel” Livne added.

Poland has not had an ambassador in Israel since August 2021.

The Israeli diplomat expressed his hope for more frequent visits of Polish lawmakers to Israel.

“Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, together with top Israeli politicians, including the foreign and education ministers, visited Poland last year,” Livne said. “I hope that similar visits by Polish authorities will take place in Israel.”

Livne argued that boosting Polish-Israeli relations is essential in the time of the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war.

“We are in a crisis that we haven’t experienced in decades,” he said. “I believe that countries such as Poland and Israel should talk and meet more often, should cooperate much more.”

Poland’s relations with Israel soured during the eight-year rule of Poland’s socially-conservative Law and Justice party, which featured a number of frictions, notably Poland’s anti-defamation laws which Israel said could hinder Holocaust research and the restitution laws that Israel criticised for their potential negative influence on efforts to regain property taken away from Jews during WWII.