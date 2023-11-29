Compromise reached in farmers protest on Polish-Ukrainian border

On Tuesday, the newly sworn-in minister for agriculture, Anna Gembicka, went to the Ukrainian border to talk with the farmers from the organisation 'Deceived Countryside', who have recently joined the protest of the lorry drivers.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A compromise has been reached with the Polish farmers protesting alongside lorry drivers on the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka during talks with the agriculture minister, PiS spokesperson has said.

On Tuesday, the newly sworn-in minister for agriculture, Anna Gembicka, went to the Ukrainian border to talk with the farmers from the organisation ‘Deceived Countryside’, who have recently joined the protest of the lorry drivers.

Together with the hauliers they have been blocking the border, only letting through two lorries every hour, while cars, coaches and vehicles carrying humanitarian aid or military equipment were allowed to pass unhindered.

The farmers’ demands include subsidies for the purchase of maize, the maintenance of an agricultural tax at this year’s level and the continuation of liquidity loans.

In a conversation with the private broadcaster RMF24, Rafal Bochenek, the spokesperson for the outgoing ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), said that a partial agreement has been reached between minister Gembicka and the protesting farmers.

“Some form of a compromise has been agreed upon regarding various types of solutions and support for agricultural producers, such as working capital loans or various types of cereal subsidies,” Bochenek said.

He went on to say that details of the agreement were unknown as of yet, because the negotiations lasted until late in the evening, but said a consensus was reached between the sides.

“Minister Gembicka talked to the farmers, now it’s time for a conversation with the hauliers,” Bochenek said and added that Alvin Gajadhur, the minister for infrastructure, is planning to go to the border on Wednesday.

The drivers, who started their protest on November 6, and have been also blocking the Korczowa and Dorohusk crossings, are demanding the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies carrying goods, and also want a suspension of operating permits for Ukrainian firms set up after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The protests have led to delays of around 100 hours for trucks trying to get into Ukraine, and caused a rift in Polish-Ukrainian relations.