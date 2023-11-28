Polish Hamas hostage alive, receiving treatment, says security chief

Alex Danzig, an Israeli historian with Polish citizenship who was taken hostage by Hamas during their October 7 attack on Israel, is alive and receiving treatment, a senior Polish security official has said.

Jacek Siewiera, head of the National Security Bureau, told state-owned broadcaster TVP Info on Tuesday that Danzig “is receiving intensive treatment related to his imperfect health, which is also good news.”

The 7Israel website reported that the 75-year-old, who was seized by Hamas from his home on the Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel, was feeling well and had sent news to his family via a female hostage released on Monday.

Siewiera said efforts were being made to secure Danzig’s release, through contacts with Qatar, which is mediating in talks between the warring parties.

“On the president’s instructions, we are not sparing any effort to secure his release,” Siewiera said, adding that “this is not the end of international engagement for national security in this area.”