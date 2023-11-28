Four killed in Polish mine accident

The accident took place at 3:30pm when a pipe that was being cleaned out burst, Piotr Strzoda, a dispatcher from the WUG told PAP on Tuesday after 5pm.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Four miners have died in an accident at a mine in the southern town of Jaworzno, the State Mining Office (WUG) has reported.

The accident took place at 3:30pm when a pipe that was being cleaned out burst, Piotr Strzoda, a dispatcher from the WUG told PAP on Tuesday after 5pm.

“While the pipeline was being filled with water, it burst suddenly and, as a result, three people died on the spot,” he said.

Later, Strzoda said that at 6:10pm “information was received that a fourth person had died.”

“The death of these people was confirmed by a doctor,” he added.

One more person was injured, but was conscious after the accident, according to Strzoda.

“A rescue operation has been underway since 6:10pm,” he said.