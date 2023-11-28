First phase of deliveries of FA-50 aircraft complete says minister

Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on the X platform that the delivery of the 11th and 12th lightweight multi-role fighter jets ordered by Poland, and developed by Korea Aerospace Industries, would "immediately strengthen the capabilities of the Polish Air Force."

Poland has received the delivery of the first batch of FA-50 combat aircraft from South Korea, Poland’s defence minister announced on Tuesday.

Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on the X platform that the delivery of the 11th and 12th lightweight multi-role fighter jets ordered by Poland, and developed by Korea Aerospace Industries, would “immediately strengthen the capabilities of the Polish Air Force.”

The first of the 12 arrived in July.

The jet fighters will be sent to the air base in Minsk Mazowiecki, in eastern Poland, where they will replace MiG-29s, some of which were transferred to Ukraine.

The next batch will consist of 36 aircraft in the enhanced FA-50PL version, which has been tailored to meet the specific requirements of the Polish Air Force.

The Defence Ministry has said the FA-50PL will serve a number of rolls including patrolling Polish air space and taking part in missions with allied aircraft.

Deliveries of the FA-50PLs are scheduled to begin in 2025 and be completed within two to three years.