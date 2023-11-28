Protesting hauliers call for president, PM to resolve dispute

"In the case of Dorohusk, we have permission to gather until February 1, 2024," Jan Ozygala, a representative of the drivers, said.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Representatives of a Polish truckers’ union called on Tuesday for the country’s president and prime minister to become involved in their dispute with Ukrainian competitors.

During a press conference on Tuesday, officials of the Union of International Road Hauliers (ZMPD) called for Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, and Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, to engage in solving a dispute between Poland and Ukraine over international trucking rights which has seen protesting Polish hauliers block border crossings into Ukraine for over three weeks.

The drivers, who started their protest on November 6, are demanding the reintroduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies carrying goods apart from humanitarian aid and military equipment, as well as the suspension of operating permits for Ukrainian haulage firms set up after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. They complain their business has been undercut by Ukrainian firms, which pay much less to their truckers and thus have lower operating costs, but are competing with Polish firms.

The ZMPD argued that the dispute had gone far enough that only a meeting at the highest level of the governments of both countries could find a compromise. The group also said they would continue their border protest until they had achieved their objectives.

Protesting drivers are currently blockading four Polish-Ukrainian land border crossings: Dorohusk, Korczowa, Hrebenne, and Medyka.

“In the case of Dorohusk, we have permission to gather until February 1, 2024,” Jan Ozygala, a representative of the drivers, said.

The union leaders said they had compiled a list of seven demands for the infrastructure minister of the new Polish government, which they said should be met as soon as possible.

Opposition leader Donald Tusk, who is vying to become Poland’s next prime minister, said the government’s inactivity was “unforgivable.”

“Since they’re pretending to have created a real government, they could pretend to tackle real problems,” Tusk said. “This inactivity is unforgivable, because in this way we are putting Polish-Ukrainian relations at risk and are not taking care of Polish interests.”

He went on to say he had a meeting arranged later on Tuesday with “experts and those politicians that will deal with these issues,” referring to his proposed new government.