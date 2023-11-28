Kaczynski will face investigative committee says Tusk

Asked by reporters in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, on Monday, if Kaczynski would be a witness before the investigative commissions that a new government, dominated by the current opposition, hopes to establish, Donald Tusk (pictured) replied "a witness, that is quite a mild term."

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition (KO), the largest opposition grouping in Poland, has hinted that Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Law and Justice (PiS) leader, may face some type of legal retribution for alleged wrongdoing during the years his party was in power.

Asked by reporters in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, on Monday, if Kaczynski would be a witness before the investigative commissions that a new government, dominated by the current opposition, hopes to establish, Donald Tusk replied “a witness, that is quite a mild term.”

Tusk’s veiled threat towards Kaczynski, who has long been his bitter political foe, came as Civic Coalition submitted legislation to the Speaker of the Sejm regarding the establishment of three parliamentary investigative committees.

The commissions will delve into a visa scandal that saw Polish consulates allegedly issuing thousands of visas in return for bribes; cases of Pegasus spyware being used against figures critical of the ruling party; and Poland’s so-called postal elections which did not take place but still generated high costs.

“This reckoning will be very exact, very righteous and not biased, but fair. For people who have broken the law it will be absolute,” added Tusk, who is also the prime ministerial candidate of a coalition of three opposition groupings seeking to form the next government.

The Sejm is scheduled to deal with this legislation on Tuesday.