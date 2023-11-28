Tusk says opposition ready to present its gov’t lineup and programme

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Donald Tusk, the opposition candidate to be the next Polish prime minister, has said that a coalition of three opposition groupings is prepared to present its government composition and programme for its first 100 days in office.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has governed Poland since 2015, won the October elections but failed to win a parliamentary majority.

Despite this, on Monday, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, swore in the new minority government, with Law and Justice’s Mateusz Morawiecki as prime minister.

The new government, however, has only a slim chance of survival owing to the fact that it has to face a vote of confidence in the opposition dominated Sejm, the lower house of parliament, within 14 days of its swearing in.

Its predicted rapid demise could soon usher in another new government.

On Tuesday, Tusk told a press conference in the Sejm that the opposition coalition is ready to present the government line-up “in every detail, not only at the level of ministers, but also lower,” as well as “the government programme, the plan for the first 100 days and its strategic perspective.”

“We just have to wait calmly… until the mission of the new government and the old Prime Minister Morawiecki is completed, and I keep my fingers crossed that he will complete this mission as soon as possible,” he added.