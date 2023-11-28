Post-election survey highlights changes in Polish party support

The results of a new CBOS survey indicate that a month after the October 15 election, 29 percent of the polled would vote for the socially-conservative Law and Justice, 24 percent for centrist Civic Coalition and 13 percent for centre-right Third Way.

In a CBOS survey on party support, 87 percent of those questioned said that if the elections to the Sejm and Senate (lower and upper houses of Polish parliament) were held this Sunday, they would take part in them.

The results show that 29 percent of those polled would vote for the outgoing ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), which is a 6.38 percentage-point (pp) decrease from 35.38 percent of the votes they received in the October election.

PiS’s main contender, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), led by the Civic Platform (PO) party, would win 24 percent, which is a 6 pps drop from the October 30.70 percent.

Another 13 percent of those canvassed would vote for the Third Way, a coalition formed by Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) for this autumn’s general election, which in October scored 14 percent (down 1 pp).

Both the New Left and the far-right Confederation would be backed by 8 percent each. The Left’s score did not change and the Confederation party gained 1 pp.

KO, the Third Way and the New Left are on track to form a new government.

Five percent of the respondents would cast their vote for some grouping other than those currently in parliament, while 13 percent could not say which party or grouping they would vote for.

The survey was carried out from November 20 to 24 on a nationwide, representative sample of 1,000 adult Poles.