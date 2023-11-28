Poland likely to see no changes in interest rates until end of 2024 – S&P agency

Poland is likely to see no changes in the interest rates until the end of 2024, with GDP growth of 3.1 percent over the period, the S&P Global Ratings agency said in a forecast.

In the report dated November 27, S&P economists raised their estimate of Poland’s GDP by 0.1 percentage point (pp) in 2024, while expecting Poland’s economic growth to reach 3 percent of GDP, up by 0.1 pps as well.

For 2024, S&P expects average annual inflation in Poland at 6 percent, in 2025 at 4.1 percent and in 2026 at 3.4 percent, with the interest rates at the end of the respective periods at 5.75 percent, 4.75 percent and 3 percent.

The revision of the GDP growth forecast for 2024 is due to a moderate improvement in the outlook for investment, according to the agency.

No justification has been provided for the other macro indicators.

Of the three major rating agencies, Poland’s creditworthiness is rated highest by Moody’s, at the A2 level. Fitch and S&P rate Poland at A-, one level lower than Moody’s. The outlook for all the ratings is stable.

S&P has scheduled a review of Poland’s rating for next Friday.