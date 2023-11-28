Parliament appoints new children’s ombudsperson

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Sejm, the lower house of Polish parliament, has elected a new Ombudsperson for Children.

Monika Horna-Cieslak was the only candidate for the office, proposed by the opposition coalition of the Civic Coalition, the New Left and the Third Way, and her candidacy was supported by 246 out of 460 MPs on Tuesday.

The candidate is now waiting for the approval of the Senate, which should be a formality in the opposition-dominated upper house.

Horna-Cieslak is a lawyer and a social activist. She has been involved in the protection of children’s rights since she was 19 years old. Horna-Cieslak provides legal assistance to young people experiencing psychological, physical and sexual violence. In her work on behalf of children, she undertakes a wide range of activities including legislation, training, and coordinating educational projects.

The new ombudsperson is a member of the Human Rights Commission at the National Bar Council, Chair of the Children’s Rights Section and a member of the Commission for Cooperation with the Courts at the District Bar Council in Warsaw. She is also the author of the Council of Europe’s Human Rights Education for Legal Professionals (HELP) programme.

Horna-Cieslak has co-authored a number of legal drafts on children’s rights, in particular the law on the protection of minors and the law increasing access to a psychologist for young people without the consent of a legal guardian, which she co-authored with the youth.