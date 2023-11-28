Warsaw mayor most likely to become president says poll

Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, and Donald Tusk, the leader of the biggest opposition grouping (KO) in Poland, would gain the most votes in the presidential election, according to the new opinion poll.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

The most recent IBRiS poll for the Onet.pl news website revealed what candidates would now receive the largest support in a presidential election, if it were to take place now.

The survey examined two different sets of potential candidates from various political groupings.

In the first variant, the winner of the first round of the election would be Rafal Trzaskowski (KO), with 34.6 percent support. His rival in the second round of voting would be Mateusz Morawiecki, the current prime minister from the socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS), chosen by 29.9 percent of the respondents. Szymon Holownia, leader of the centre-right Poland 2050, would win 11.6 percent of the vote.

The subsequent positions would go to Slawomir Mentzen from the far-right Confederation — 7.2 pct, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the head of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL), — 6.3 pct and Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus from the New Left — 1.5 pct.

Meanwhile, 8.9 percent of those surveyed did not have an opinion on the matter.

In the second variant, Donald Tusk, as the KO candidate, could win the first round of the presidential election with 25.6 percent of the vote. Elzbieta Witek, the PiS candidate, would receive 21.4 percent support. In such a setup Poles would grant Szymon Holownia 16.7 percent of the votes.

The next places would be taken by Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on 8.6 pct, Slawomir Mentzen on 8 pct and Agnieszka Dziemianowicz-Bak from the New Left also on 8 pct.

The answer “don’t know/difficult to say” was given by 11.8 percent of the participants in the survey.

More than 62 percent of respondents said they would definitely go to the polls, while 8.6 percent said they would rather take part in the ballot, bringing the expected turnout to 70.9 percent.

The poll was conducted by IBRiS on November 24-25, 2023, on a nationwide representative sample of 1,067 people.