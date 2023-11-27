President swears in new government

Pawel Supernak/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, on Monday swore in the new government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who will have two weeks to secure a vote of confidence.

Mariusz Blaszczak will remain the defence minister in the new government, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, previously the minister for European Affairs, will take over as foreign minister, and Marcin Warchol as justice minister. Pawel Szafernaker, previously a deputy interior minister, will now head the ministry. Andrzej Kosztowniak, the chairman of the Public Finance Committee in the previous term of office of the Sejm, the lower house, will become the finance minister.

More than half of the new government will be composed of women.

Marlena Malag will become the new development and technology minister, Dorota Bojemska, a social activist and chairwoman of the Family Council at the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy since 2019, will now head the Ministry of Family and Social Policy and Marzena Malek, director general at the Ministry of State Assets will now head the ministry.

The Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy will be taken over by Malgorzata Jarosinska-Jedynak, who already headed the ministry in 2019-2020.

Anna Gembicka, previously a deputy interior minister, will take over the Ministry of Agriculture.

Ewa Krajewska, the Chief Pharmaceutical Inspector since 2021, will become the Minister of Health.

On November 13, Duda accepted the resignation of the previous government, also headed by Morawiecki, following a general election in October. He subsequently designated Morawiecki the task of forming the next government as his Law and Justice party won the most votes in the ballot, despite losing its parliamentary majority.

Morawiecki has to win a vote of confidence in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, for his proposed government. If he fails, the Sejm will be able to vote to forward its own candidate for prime minister. Donald Tusk, leader of the centrist Civic Platform party, is the prime ministerial candidate of a coalition of three opposition groupings also seeking to form the next government.

Morawiecki is unlikely to win support in the opposition-dominated parliament. Critics from the three opposition parties that have agreed to form a government have accused the president, who is affiliated with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, of prolonging the takeover of power by the opposition to buy time for PiS.