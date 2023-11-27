New government dominated by women says gov’t spokesperson

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish acting prime minister, has submitted a request to Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, to appoint a new cabinet in which women constitute a majority, the government’s spokesperson has said.

The announcement came before the official ceremony in which the Mateusz Morawiecki government was to be sworn-in by the president on Monday afternoon.

“Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has sent a request to Polish President Andrzej Duda to appoint a new Council of Ministers,” Piotr Muller, the government spokesperson, told PAP.

According to Mueller, the new cabinet “will be composed of experts, both people who have not previously held political office and politicians specialised in their respective fields.”

Muller added that more than half of the new government will be women.

Morawiecki was given the task of forming a government following the October 15 general elections given that his party, Law and Justice (PiS), secured the most parliamentary seats, but not enough to enjoy a majority. According to the Polish constitution, the right to designate the prime minister always falls to the president.

Having been sworn-in, the new prime minister has 14 days to present his government’s programme and face a vote of confidence in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament. With the Sejm dominated by the opposition, his chances of achieving this are slim.

If Morawiecki fails to win the vote, the Sejm has a fortnight to nominate an alternative candidate for prime minister.

The three main opposition groupings, who recently came to an agreement and struck a coalition deal, have put forward Donald Tusk as their candidate.