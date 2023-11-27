Poland to sue Germany at EU Court over illegal waste storage

Anna Moskwa, the Polish minister for climate and environment, said that the landfill site in Tuplice contains 20,000 tonnes of waste from Germany, and that a further 1,100 tonnes is now in Stary Jawor.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Poland will file a complaint with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against Germany regarding illegal storage of waste, said the climate and environment ministry.

In October, the European Commission (EC) accepted Poland’s opinion in a dispute with Germany about the alleged storage of waste on Polish territory.

In an opinion it issued, the EC said that the Federal Republic of Germany had failed in its obligation to remove, within 30 days, waste illegally shipped to Tuplice and Stary Jawor.

Anna Moskwa, the Polish minister for climate and environment, said that the landfill site in Tuplice contains 20,000 tonnes of waste from Germany, and that a further 1,100 tonnes is now in Stary Jawor.

The ministry reported that a total of 35,000 tonnes of waste was involved, which had entered the country between 2015 and 2018 in the Lubuskie, Dolnoslaskie, Slaskie and Wielkopolskie provinces.

On Monday, Moskwa wrote on the X platform that a complaint was going to be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union later in the day.

“Together with Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek (minister for European Union affairs – PAP) we have prepared a complete complaint to the CJEU against Germany on the subject of waste,” she said. “It’s almost a thousand pages of documents of hard evidence.”