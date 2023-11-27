Most Poles believe Ukraine war threatens Poland

A majority of the Polish public (74 percent) believe that the war in Ukraine represents a threat to the security of Poland, a new poll has revealed.

The survey by CBOS found that 19 percent of respondents held the opposite view.

Of those that saw the Ukraine war as a threat to Poland, 29 percent said it was “definitely” a threat, 45 percent that it was “somewhat” of a threat. The 74 percent holding that view represented a growth from 67 percent in an October survey, in contrast to a previously observed declining trend.

The threat was more commonly perceived by women (76 percent, versus 71 percent of men) and older pollees (77 percent of the oldest age group compared with 66 percent of those aged 25-34).

CBOS also reported a growth in the proportion of the public supporting the acceptance of refugees from Ukraine, which stood at 62 percent in November against 57 percent a month earlier. In addition, 33 percent of respondents said that either they or a member of their household voluntarily helped Ukrainian refugees, down from 63 percent in April.

The research also found, similar to the results of six months ago, that 42 percent of the public believed the war would not spread to other countries while almost one in three (31 percent) believed it would.

CBOS conducted the poll in a mixed-mode procedure between November 3 and 16 on a sample of 1,072 adult residents of Poland.