Polish archaeologists find over 70 ‘significant burial bundles’ in Peru

PUCP

Dating from between 800 and 1100 AD, seventy-three intact “burial bundles” have been discovered by a Polish-led team at Pachacámac, an archaeological site south-east of Lima in Peru.

Belonging to the time of the Wari Empire, the discovery was made by a group of archaeologists employed by the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

Led by Professor Krzysztof Makowski, the finds were made in a cemetery complex close to the so-called Painted Temple.

Whilst this network of cemeteries was first discovered in the 19th century by Max Uhle, over time much of it was targeted by grave robbers.

Miłosz Giersz

Moreover, other burial sites were damaged during Colonial era efforts to eradicate pagan beliefs.

This has made the unearthing of these burial bundles, known as ‘fardos’, all the more significant.

Aware that much of the site had been robbed and desecrated, Makowski and his colleagues zoned in on a plot where an Incan period wall had collapsed as they had theorised that the piles of adobe bricks would have made the area difficult to rob.

Their hypothesis proved correct. Notable for their near perfect state of preservation, it’s been revealed that some were initially buried individually, and others later in groups.

Containing people of both genders, several were found wearing carved masks or adorned with ceramics placed on ‘false heads’.

The importance of Makowski’s findings stand to shape our understanding relating to the cultural development of the pre-Hispanic Andes.

So far, the discoveries seem to contradict commonly accepted facts. Presenting a different character during the period of the Wari Empire, the uncovered fardos appear to demonstrate that Pachacámac was not a sacred city for the whole time between the construction of the Old Temple and the arrival of the Spanish.

Saliently, the cemetery that has been discovered lacks the “elite character” that Max Uhle often referred to. Instead, more valid comparisons can be made to cemeteries found at Ancón.

Set between the Chancay and Chillón valleys, these were burial places for fishermen both during the Wari Empire and also in later years.

Described by some archaeological portals as “a veritable goldmine of information”, the preservation of the bundles will now allow researchers to gain insights into the social position of those buried, their health as well as any evidence of conflict or, even, domestic violence.

In total, as many as nineteen of these bundles will now be transferred for laboratory tests that will include CT scans – these will allow for computer analysis to be made without opening them.

Speaking to Archeowiesci, Professor Makowski explained the relevance of the bundles: “In the pre-Hispanic Andes, no-one died; everyone was predestined to continue living in the parallel world of their ancestors.

“The condition was that family members did their duty and prepared the deceased to continue living – the prevalence of burial bundles in the cemeteries on the Peruvian coast in the late period (i.e., between 800 and 1531/32) and at the beginning of the colonial period, in the case of burials of all age groups and both sexes, is evidence that this duty was taken very seriously.”