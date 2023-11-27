Historic ‘high society’ café to get new lease of life with 6 million PLN renovation

Originally built in 1890, Café Halbe Allee is to now be restored to its former glory as part of the Gdańsk Monument Protection Programme.

Press materials

Once a thriving social hub in the heart of Gdańsk, a 120-year-old café that fell into neglect and despair is to be restored to its former glory following a major PLN 6 million renovation.

During its heyday, Café Halbe Allee was a culinary hotspot and a must-go-to venue for the city’s high society.Public domain

Originally built in 1890, five years later the building was the venue for the first public display of electric lighting before being turned into a restaurant in 1903 under the name Café Feyerabend, after the restaurateur, Gustav Feyerabend.

Changing its name to Café Halbe Allee four years later, it quickly becoming a culinary hotspot and in its heyday was a must-go-to venue for the city’s high society.

fotopolska.eu

Originally built in 1890, five years later the building was the venue for the first public display of electric lighting before being turned into a restaurant in 1903 under the name Café Feyerabend, before becoming Café Halbe Allee in 1907.fotopolska.eu

Surviving until the end of 1945, after the war it went through a succession of reinventions, one of the most recent being as a medical and dental centre but was then abandoned and left to fall into disrepair.

Now it is to be given a major new facelift as part of the Gdańsk Monument Protection Programme.

Surviving until the end of 1945, after the war it went through a succession of reinventions, one of the most recent being as a medical and dental centre but was then abandoned and left to fall into disrepair.CCO 10

Aleksandra Strug from Gdańskie Nieruchomości which is carrying out the renovatoin said: “The character of the building, architectural details and preserved interior design and furnishing elements are protected.

“Therefore, the modernization of the building was planned taking into account a wide range of conservation works, so that the use of the building after renovation is not only comfortable, ecological and economical, but also allows you to enjoy the beautiful property, restored with attention to history.”

The new renovation will include using archival records to renovate and reconstruct decorative architectural elements such as columns, ceiling beams, doors and windows as well as the building’s façade. reconstruction of historic doors and windows, internal window panels and external roller blinds.Press materials

The café’s former courtyard and outside terrace will also be restored with the entire project expected to be finished at the end of the third quarter of 2024.Press materials

This will include using archival records to renovate and reconstruct decorative architectural elements such as columns, ceiling beams, doors and windows as well as the building’s façade. reconstruction of historic doors and windows, internal window panels and external roller blinds.

The café’s former courtyard and outside terrace will also be restored with the entire project expected to be finished at the end of the third quarter of 2024.