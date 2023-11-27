Economic achievements of outgoing ruling party cannot be denied says PM

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Despite many political differences, the apparent economic accomplishments of the outgoing Law and Justice (PiS) government cannot be dismissed, Mateusz Morawiecki, the acting prime minister, has said in a video posted on the X platform.

Mateusz Morawiecki took to social media on Monday to show several articles in which foreign media described Poland as a country whose economy had “the highest GDP growth dynamics in the European Union, a high level of investment and innovation, record exports, the lowest unemployment rate in its history, low taxes and a record reduction in its VAT gap.”

“Therefore, if there is someone today who says the financial situation is terrible and that we must ‘tighten our belts,’ then it means that either he will not want to deliver on his promises or he knows nothing about the economy,” said Morawiecki.

“Furthermore, Poland can achieve yet an even higher level of development,” he added. “This is what experts from the West have noticed and what rating agencies appreciate.

“As such, it is important that the economy be not managed by people who were responsible for the economic collapse of the 1990s or by their faithful followers and disciples,” he concluded.

Morawiecki has the task of forming the next government as his Law and Justice party won the most votes in the ballot but lost its parliamentary majority. This means any government he forms will struggle to win a required vote of confidence; an act that will probably open the door to an opposition-led government.