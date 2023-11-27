Farmers back Polish lorry drivers blocking Polish-Ukrainian border

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Polish farmers supporting protesting lorry drivers on the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing at Medyka will extend their campaign of disruption to 24 hours a day, seven days a week till January 3.

The farmers, who are from the organisation ‘Deceived Countryside,’ have been rallying in support of the Polish lorry drivers since Thursday, owing to what they claim is unfair competition from Ukrainian road-haulage firms.

Up until now they have been helping to block the Medyka crossing between the hours of 9am and 8pm, but from Monday will block it 24/7.

The drivers, who started their protest on November 6, are demanding the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies carrying goods, and also want the operating permits for firms set up after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine suspended.

The protesting farmers’ demands include subsidies for the purchase of maize, the maintenance of an agricultural tax at this year’s level and the continuation of liquidity loans.

Apart from passenger cars and coaches, only lorries carrying humanitarian aid and military equipment are currently allowed through at the border.

The protests, which have also hit the Korczowa and Dorohusk crossings, have led to delays of around 100 hours for trucks trying to get into Ukraine, and caused a rift in Polish-Ukrainian relations.

Ukrainian officials have condemned the Polish protestors, accusing them of hindering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Despite this, Roman Kondrow, a protest organiser, warned of a possible escalation in the farmers’ protests.

He added that at the moment two lorries are to be allowed through every hour.