New Polish government will be sworn in on Monday, says presidential aide

A government led by Mateusz Morawiecki will be sworn in by Andrzej Duda, the Polish President, on Monday at 16:30, the head of the President’s Office has told PAP.

During the ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw Morawiecki, the person designated by the president to form the next Polish government, will be officially sworn in, along with the members of his cabinet.

Just who will be in the cabinet was still unclear on Monday morning.

President Duda is expected to give a speech, said Grazyna Ignaczak-Bandych, adding that it is customary for the new prime minister to speak as well.

Morawiecki was given the task of forming a government following the October 15 general elections given that his party, Law and Justice, secured the most parliamentary seats. In accordance with the Polish constitution, the right to designate the prime minister always falls to the president.

After that, the new prime minister has 14 days to present his government’s programme, and face a vote of confidence in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament. Given that the Sejm is now dominated by the opposition, his chances of achieving this are slim.

Jacek Sasin, the acting state assets minister, said on Sunday that Morawiecki’s chances were about “10 percent.”

If Morawiecki fails to win the vote, the Sejm then has a fortnight to nominate an alternative candidate for prime minister.

The three main opposition groupings, who recently came to an agreement and struck a coalition deal, have put forward Donald Tusk as their candidate.