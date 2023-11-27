Ruling party leader says form of proposed new gov’t his idea

Kaczynski said his party wanted to propose a "different face" to end the "war" he said was being conducted by the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO).

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

An ‘expert-political’ government line-up to be presented to the Polish parliament on Monday by acting Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was the idea of Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the party chairman has told PAP.

Kaczynski was speaking ahead of the swearing-in on Monday afternoon of a proposed new government to be presented by Morawiecki. President Andrzej Duda tasked Morawiecki with forming the next government as PiS won the most votes in an October 15 general election, despite losing its parliamentary majority.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Morawiecki will have two weeks to achieve a vote of confidence in his new government. If he fails, the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, will be able to vote to propose an alternative prime minister.

Asked about the absence of many members of the former cabinet in the proposed new line-up, and the fact that the new look has been touted as an ‘expert-political’ government, Kaczynski commented: “It was my idea. It’s about there not being too many politicians in this government… We want to propose a new face and a concrete proposition for the Sejm, the president and society. At the same time, media information needs to be corrected that significant Law and Justice politicians do not want to be part of Prime Minister Morawiecki’s new government. That is an arrant lie. We had the opposite situation to deal with.”

Kaczynski said he would also not rule out a solution whereby, for example, the new prime minister might come from another grouping, such as the agrarian Polish people’s Party (PSL), as “the war needs to be ended that one party is conducting – Civic Platform.” He said without political interference from PO over the last eight years of its rule, PiS could have achieved mush more.

“That is the idea of this proposition,” Kaczynski explained. “We want to show that it is possible to rule differently. We will see how it will be taken.”