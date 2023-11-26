President to swear in new government on Monday

On November 13, President Andrzej Duda accepted the resignation of the previous government, also headed by Morawiecki, following a general election in October. He subsequently designated Morawiecki the task of forming the next government as his Law and Justice party won the most votes in the ballot, despite losing its parliamentary majority.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Poland’s president will swear in the new government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at 16.30 on Monday, after which it will have two weeks to secure a vote of confidence, a presidential aide has said.

Morawiecki has to win a vote of confidence in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, for his proposed government. If he fails, the Sejm will be able to vote to forward its own candidate for prime minister. Donald Tusk, leader of the centrist Civic Platform party, is the prime ministerial candidate of a coalition of three opposition groupings also seeking to form the next government.

Wojciech Kolarski, a minister at the President’s Office, told state-owned broadcaster TVP Info on Sunday that Duda “observes all constitutional deadlines.”

“Tomorrow at 16.30 there will be a swearing-in of the government of Mateusz Morawiecki, who from that moment will have two weeks to achieve a majority in the Sejm,” Kolarski explained.