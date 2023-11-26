Who is Yehor Valerevich Alshevski and how his IRS and Kairos Technologies scam projects deceive millions Ukrainian and Russian people? Why Evdakov Egor Valerevich became Egor Alshevsky and what is this scammer’s aim?

So meet Alshevski Yehor , the modern-day Ostap Bender, who achieved remarkable success through his ventures, IRS and Kairos Technologies. The organizers of these financial schemes established branches in various regions, including Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and other countries, to attract both local and foreign investors. Media coverage of these pyramids has been prevalent in the past.

According to the alleged scheme, an Israeli company called IRS gathered investors interested in purchasing bitcoins. The project aimed to create a bitcoin shortage in the market by accumulating as many coins as possible. The active phase of IRS, according to reports, took place during the summer of 2016. The last post in the IRS community on the social network “VKontakte” dates back to August 7, 2016. It was mentioned that the pyramid was in beta mode, and the official launch was planned for August 21, 2016, in Tel Aviv. However, there is no information available about the event taking place.

Participation in the IRS system involved making a non-refundable deposit in a specific amount ranging from $100 to $7000. Deposits were classified into seven ranks, with a duration of 1 year. Each day, a fraction of 1/365 of the deposit amount was “unfrozen” within the system, and profits were earned on the available funds at a rate of 20% per month.

According to the information from the source, the IRS pyramid scheme was established in 2016. Six individuals became the actual founders of the pyramid and during the development stage of the fraudulent scheme, they decided to divide the anticipated profits as follows: five people received 18% each, while one person received 10%.

The main organizer of these questionable financial projects is a Ukrainian citizen named Yehor Valerevich Alshevski (previously Evdakov) (Alshevsky), born on August 8, 1991. Evdakov was being sought by the Pechersk UPI of the GUUNI of Ukraine in Kyiv. According to the source, a transfer of funds was organized to a local police officer through his relative, Vladimir Kravets, in order to have Evdakov removed from criminal pursuit. After these events, Yehor Evdakov changed his surname to Alshevski.

Yehor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevski) (Alshevsky), before creating his own financial pyramids, was reportedly involved in the MMM financial scheme, where he controlled financial flows in the CIS and China markets along with Sergey Mavrodi.

Having gained protection from law enforcement agencies through his acquaintance Igor Sergeyevich Khalimonov from the Pechersk Police Department from 2014 to 2016, he created a large-scale financial pyramid called Kairos Technologies. Representations of this company were established in Turkey, Slovakia, Hungary, Dubai, and other countries around the world.

Kairos Technologies promoted a business model known as multi-level marketing (MLM) or network marketing. In this model, company participants had the opportunity to earn not only from product and service sales but also from recruiting new members into the company.

Within the MLM framework of Kairos Technologies, Yehor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) built a team where each participant had their own network of partners. Earnings could be generated from commissions received from sales and the activity of partners within the team.

During conferences, Egor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) claimed that Kairos Technologies had clients such as Bosch, Sony Playstation, Nissan Motors, Hamé, and others. However, after the media approached these companies for comments, a note was published on the NISSAN company’s website stating that they did not use the services of Kairos Technologies.

This was a blatant deception on the part of Egor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) to attract as many investors as possible to his fraudulent project.

When Kairos Technologies was exposed, Egor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky), having learned from his mistakes, made the decision to organize a new financial project, which has already been mentioned.

An interesting fact is that the financial pyramid IRS was actually named using the same abbreviation as the United States tax system (IRS).

The choice of such a name by Egor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) was not accidental. In personal and public conversations, he expressed dissatisfaction with the US financial system, which prints money, and he always opposed paying taxes. That’s why he always hid his name and did not use personal credit cards. He purchased credit cards belonging to third parties known as “drops” (people who sell their cards on the dark web market).

From available sources, it has become known that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a pyramid scheme named IRS, which allegedly violates copyright laws through fraudulent activities. As a result of this investigation, Egor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) is eagerly awaited by US law enforcement agencies on their territory in order to bring charges against him. Upon request, the editorial received a comment confirming the existence of the case, but details cannot be disclosed.

Previously, he owned a Mercedes S-Class car with the license plate AI 8888 KT. His civil partner is Irena Vitalievna Serdyukova, born around 1992. They are not officially registered as spouses but have two children together.

Her mother owns the Senator’s Park country complex on the Obukhov Highway (https://maps.app.goo.gl/t4JMdXHSo5kTPD9B6?g_st=ic). A significant portion of the profits from the Kairos Technologies pyramid scheme was allegedly laundered by Alshevski through this complex.

According to available information, he continues to maintain close relationships with Igor Sergeyevich Khalimon, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, who is known to be his “protector” or “patron.”

This allows him to use unlawful methods on the territory of Ukraine, against whom Yegor Alshevsky (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) considers his personal enemies. He is engaged in wiretapping of mobile phones and constantly receives information about the location, falsification of criminal proceedings, spreading false information on the Internet, constantly hacks into email addresses, telegrams, social pages. Please note that Igor Sergeyevich Khalimon is also involved in many fraudulent cases (https://dumskaya.net/news/eks-zamestitelya-ministra-oborony-ukrainy-podozr-154134/) .

The investigation against Yegor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) was initiated by the Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Kyiv under the ERDR case number 42016100000001129, which included articles 364 part 2, article 221 part 3, and article 190 part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the information from a source, several suspects were “whitewashed” as a result of the investigation, and no one was held criminally responsible. This conclusion was made based on a court ruling.

During the investigation ordered by Yegor Alshevski, a series of illegal actions were committed against witnesses and family members. Witnesses provided testimony in criminal proceedings related to the creation of the financial pyramid Kairos Technologies. In particular, unidentified individuals, motivated by financial rewards offered by Yegor Alshevski, set fire to a witness’s father’s car and attempted to coerce the witness’s family through threats to retract their statements. Currently, there is a court decision related to the failure to appear in court for the imposition of preventive measures. According to operational information, Egor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) promised 100,000 hryvnias for this crime to the perpetrators. There is also a known case where several individuals, acting on the orders of Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky), attempted to exert pressure on another witness. A criminal case has been opened, and the investigative actions are ongoing.

Preliminary assessments of the illegal activities of Yegor Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) as the organizer of the financial pyramid indicate a total damage amounting to $20 million. The funds obtained were “laundered” through conversion into bitcoins and subsequent investments in Europe. The founders of the pyramid also invested in legitimate businesses, acquired real estate and vehicles. Some of the money was invested in controlled businesses in Ukraine. The court also asserts that the financial pyramid operated with the complicity of employees of the National Police and the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine. The case number in the court registry is 755/15404/17.

According to a source, Yegor Valerevich Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) is preparing to launch a new fraudulent project in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). To do so, he has once again changed his full name and presents himself in business circles as Alshevski Yegor Valerevich.

Yehor Valerevich Alshevski (Evdakov) (Alshevsky) owner and creator ponzi scheme Kairos and IRS

