Budget deficit stands at EUR 8.3.bln after October – FinMin

Poland’s budget deficit stood at PLN 36.42 billion (EUR 8.33 bln) at the end of October, the Finance Ministry announced on Saturday.

In the January-October period, budgetary revenues measured PLN 475.4 billion (EUR 108.69 bln), which was 39.6 percent of the plan for the year and PLN 49.5 billion (EUR 11.32 bln) higher than the same period of 2022, the ministry wrote on its website.

“It should be emphasised that the situation on the labour market is very good and stable, which translates into the good financial condition of the Social Insurance Fund (ZUS) and a much lower demand for supplementary financing of ZUS from the state budget,” the ministry said.

Budgetary expenditures for the first ten months of the year amounted to PLN 511.8 billion (EUR 117.02 bln), according to the ministry’s estimates.

Tax revenues were higher than in the same period of last year by around PLN 26.3 billion (EUR 6.01 bln), the ministry added.

Poland’s budget deficit measured PLN 34.7 billion (EUR 7.93 bln) at the end of September, 2023.