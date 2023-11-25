Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes Gaza Strip ceasefire

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday that it welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said that the ceasefire has allowed for “the release of the first group of hostages, including a Polish citizen, and increased supplies of humanitarian aid to the enclave.”

The MFA wrote that this is the result of continuous international diplomatic efforts and congratulated all partners involved in achieving this important step.

The statement expressed the “hope that the ceasefire will be maintained,” and called for the release of all hostages as soon as possible.

“At the same time, Poland continues to strongly demand that Israel consent to the safe departure from the Gaza Strip of other Polish citizens,” the statement concluded.