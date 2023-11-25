Defence minister says rivalry between the EU and Nato deadly for security

Competition between the European Union and Nato in security terms is “deadly” for the continental security, Poland’s acting defence minister has argued.

Speaking on Polish Radio 24 on Saturday, Mariusz Blaszczak referred to his Tuesday meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

In his opinion, Polish-American relations in the military field “are very close and extensive.”

“The United States is the leader of the North Atlantic Alliance and that is a very good thing, Blaszczak said. “If another country was the leader of Nato, the situation would be far more difficult.”

Commenting on proposed changes to EU treaties concerning defence and security, Blaszczak said that “the competition between the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance on security issues is deadly to the security of our continent.”

“This European autonomy (in terms of security – PAP) is simply ineffective.” “The European army does not exist, European armies are weak. The US army is strong,” he argued.

He added that the position of the outgoing ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) and President Andrzej Duda “has always been clear in this respect.”

“Let us have no illusions, if we do not want to defend our independence, no one will perform this duty for us. Of course, we will receive support, but on one fundamental condition, that we ourselves will be determined to deter the aggressor… That’s how it is during the PiS government,” Blaszczak added.

Referring to the increasing possibility of opposition parties forming the next Polish government, he said that “if those who ruled before 2015 take power, there will be a return to the practices that took place then.” “They will say there is no money, so they must liquidate military units, especially east of the River Vistula,” he said.