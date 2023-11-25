Poland’s support for Ukraine will strengthen, says senior opposition MP

As the current opposition parties hope to form a new Polish government, a senior member of the centrist Civic Coalition (KO) grouping has declared that Poland will intensify its support for Ukraine.

Pawel Kowal, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the new Polish parliament and KO MP, arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday morning to take part in the Great Famine Remembrance Day observances.

While in Kyiv, he will meet with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksandr Merezhko and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Talking to PAP, Kowal said that during his talks with Ukrainian polticians he would assure them that Ukraine remains an important partner for Poland and “that Polish commitment to support Ukrainian society and Ukraine in general has not and will not cease.”

“I want to send a signal to key people in Ukraine that our eastern policy will not only remain unchanged, but will be more intense and involved, both in support and in solving difficult problems,” he declared.

Kowal also said that the new parliamentary majority intends to encourage the West to back Ukraine and keep its attention on what is happening in the country.

“We are glad that negotiations on the enlargement of the European Union will begin soon, and Ukraine and Moldova will be among the countries that will, I hope, start these negotiations, and Georgia will be able to receive candidate status,” he added.

KO has recently confirmed its readiness to form a coalition government with two other opposition groupings, the Third Way and the New Left. Their joint ruling is becoming an increasing possibility in Poland as Law and Justice (PiS), the governing party, lacks the support needed to hold onto office.