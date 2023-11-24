Far-right Confederation rules out governing with PiS

After the meeting, Krzysztof Bosak, the leader of Confederation, said that his party upheld their earlier declaration that "there is no chance for a common government, there is no majority."

Albert Zawada/PAP

The leader of the far-right Confederation party has reiterated that his grouping is not interested in forming a new government with Law and Justice (PiS).

Despite the fact that PiS lost its parliamentary majority in October’s general election, President Andrzej Duda gave Mateusz Morawiecki, from PiS, first shot at forming a new government.

On Friday, the acting prime minister met with representatives of Confederation about their possible support for his new cabinet.

After the meeting, Krzysztof Bosak, the leader of Confederation, said that his party upheld their earlier declaration that “there is no chance for a common government, there is no majority.”

Bosak said that there is “a fundamental difference” between how Confederation and PiS perceive “what the right wing is and what a right-wing government should look like.”

He added that his party disapproves of the government’s concessions towards the European Union in matters what it considers to be fundamental to Polish sovereignty. Confederation, he added, is also critical of the government’s economic policy.

Bosak also said that the meeting with Morawiecki was used to discuss “Polish matters and Polish interests” including the evacuation of Poles from the Gaza Strip and the alleged negative effects of the EU and government policies on the profitability of the Polish transport industry and “the takeover of the Polish transport market by Ukrainian companies.”