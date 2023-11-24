Perk life! No such thing as a bad day at the office with this Polish firm letting employees work from luxurious Spanish condo

The firm started renting an apartment in Tenerife’s capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in the summer of 2022.

PhotoAid

In an era when much has been made of work-life balance, one Polish firm is setting an international standard after offering its employees the chance to work from a luxurious Spanish condo.

The idea of PhotoAid, a Białystok-based firm that affords travellers the opportunity to shoot their own passport photos at home, the firm started renting an apartment in Tenerife’s capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in the summer of 2022.

The apartment is equipped with eight workspaces touting high-speed internet, computer monitors and ergonomic chairs.PhotoAid

Overlooking the harbour, the 300 sq/m apartment boasts three bedrooms, a large lounge complete with board games, two balconies and a small private gym. Moreover, it is equipped with eight workspaces touting high-speed internet, computer monitors and ergonomic chairs.

Additionally, perks include a next-door bakery, a choice of several nearby eateries and bars, and a beach set twenty-minutes away by bus.

Perks include a next-door bakery, a choice of several nearby eateries and bars, and a beach set twenty-minutes away by bus.PhotoAid

Available to all employees, those working at PhotoAid can stay for up to three weeks and can visit as many times as they like, depending on demand from their colleagues.

Furthermore, PhotoAid promise to reimburse half of one airfare per year up to a value of PLN 1,000.

Available to all employees, those working at PhotoAid can stay for up to three weeks and can visit as many times as they like.PhotoAid

Founded by Rafał, Marcin and Tomasz Młodzki, the three brothers say that they were looking for a unique perk that would stand out from the crowd whilst simultaneously forging relationships, building morale and increasing productivity.

In return, employees are expected to work during their stay, and are forbidden from drinking alcohol during office hours. Other rules state that they must photograph the apartment on arrival and departure.

So far, a third of the company’s workforce have seized the opportunity for such a ‘workcation’.PhotoAid

Although deep cleaning is done professionally, visitors are also handed one cleaning task when they check in.

So far, a third of the company’s workforce have seized the opportunity for such a ‘workcation’, and the firm says that the concept has helped onboard new starters.

The firm were looking for a perk that would stand out from the crowd whilst simultaneously building morale and increasing productivity.PhotoAid

Speaking to CNBC, Rafał Młodzki said: “One of the reasons we decided to open this office was the possibility of offering the best onboarding in the world for senior team members. Those onboarded are not only thrilled but also deeply understand the company and their role in it.”

He added: “We just onboarded our new chief operating officer during such a workcation in Tenerife, and he was deeply impressed. He had never experienced an onboarding like this before.”

Młodzki himself says he now splits half his time between Tenerife and Poland and says that the idea has enabled him to bond with his team. “It’s super interesting for me to get to know more people,” he told CNBC. “To give and get feedback is very enriching for me.”

The 300 sq/m apartment boasts three bedrooms, a large lounge complete with board games, two balconies and a small private gym.PhotoAid

Earning international recognition for this visionary approach, Młodzki is adamant that the firm have struck gold through the idea.

“We love testing – it’s part of our company culture – and Tenerife was also an experiment,” he said.

“The result? Tenerife’s charms didn’t distract employees. On the contrary, they made people happy, and happy people performed better. Noteworthy, this energy lasted long after their return.”