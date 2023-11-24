PM to talk to intl. financial institutions about future of c. bank head

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will talk to the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and European Central Bank about the announcement by the opposition to bring Adam Glapinski, Poland’s central bank governor, before the State Tribunal, Morawiecki has said.

Some senior politicians from Poland’s three opposition parties that are on track to form a new government, have accused Glapinski of acting in the interest of the outgoing ruling party Law and Justice instead of observing the independence of the central bank. Some have suggested Glapinski should be brought before the State Tribunal, a body that deals with serious crimes committed by politicians.

“What Donald Tusk and the Civic Coalition are trying to do is the biggest attack on the independence of Poland’s central bank,” Mateusz Morawiecki said, referring to the backbone party in the emerging coalition government and its likely prime minister.

Poland’s central bank stated that “the actions referred to by politicians violate EU treaties, and there is no legal basis to bring the NBP governor before the State Tribunal.”

“We are analysing this issue because we want to use this severe disciplinary tool responsibly,” Donald Tusk said, adding that his coalition had enough votes to put the current head of the central bank before the State Tribunal.

Press offices of the European Central Bank, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund declined to comment when asked by PAP Biznes about the issue.