PM to present proposed new government line-up on Monday

Paweł Supernak /PAP

Poland’s acting prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said he intends to present his proposed new government – dubbed the Coalition of Polish Issues – to parliament on Monday and that his party is in talks with MPs from a number of groupings.

“The line-up of the new government will be presented on Monday,” Morawiecki said.

The prime minister went on to say he would discuss the timing of the presentation with Szymon Holownia, speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

Asked if he is talking to MPs of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) about their possible support for his new cabinet, Morawiecki replied: “We are talking to parliamentarians from several groupings. Today I am meeting with representatives of (far-right party – PAP) Confederation, who are coming to a meeting at my invitation.”

He said that at the meeting he would present Confederation with the threats posed by them supporting other parties from a coalition of opposition groupings also seeking to form the next government.

“We are not sure whether Confederation is actually supporting the coalition being formed, or will try to form the Coalition of Polish Issues,” he said, referring to his proposed cross-party cabinet.

On the matter of whether he had talked with PSL MPs, Morawiecki reiterated that his party had talked to parliamentarians from various factions but had assured them of discretion.

“We know that our political opponents will try to blackmail and scare (them),” he said. “It’s already happened and we want to ensure our interlocutors’ security.”

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, accepted Morawiecki’s former government’s resignation on November 13 at the Sejm’s first sitting following elections in October during which the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party lost its parliamentary majority. He subsequently designated Morawiecki the task of forming the next government as PiS won the most votes in the ballot. The acting prime minister has 14 days from that invitation to present his proposal with a view of securing a vote of confidence. The deadline falls on Monday November 27.

If Morawiecki fails to win a vote of confidence, the Sejm will vote to propose a different prime minister.