PM presses on with cabinet-building bid

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the acting Polish prime minister, continued with his attempt to form a new government despite lacking support in parliament by unveiling on Friday the latest pillar of social policy proposals.

The ruling socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) won the October 15 election but lost its parliamentary majority, thereby opening the door to three main opposition groupings to form a coalition government led by Donald Tusk, the leader of Civic Coalition, the biggest of the three parties.

But Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has asked Morawiecki to form a new government although his chances of doing this are slim given that all the other parties have ruled out working with PiS.

However, last week, Morawiecki presented a ‘Decalogue of Polish Issues,’ which consists of several proposals to be implemented by the government he hopes to form.

The plan covers measures to ensure stability for small and medium-sized companies, the development of energy security, higher wages and the economic transformation of Poland.

“We have a unique opportunity to build a coalition of Polish issues, a cross-party coalition,” Morawiecki said.

The latest pillar of the ‘decalogue’ presented on Friday, embraced assigning 4 percent of GDP for defence and 50 percent of expenditure on modernising the Polish army. It also included the Polish People’s Party (PSL) election proposals for farmers, such as a stabilisation fund for agricultural losses, continuation of fertiliser subsidies, and simplification of farm construction law.

PSL has already declared it will join the opposition coalition.

The prime minister assured that the ‘Decalogue of Polish Issues’ was not a programme of the United Right or PiS, but a political offer and a common denominator of key programme points drawn also from the programmes of other parties.

Morawiecki told the press that he doesn’t want the new government, in any form, to focus on investigative commissions and “revenge” for events that took place in the past.

“We want to look exclusively to the future because that is what the Polish people want above all,” the prime minister said.

The emerging government of the three opposition parties, which is likely to enjoy a comfortable majority in parliament, wants to look into what they see as the wrongdoings of PiS during its eight-year rule through three investigative commissions already agreed upon.