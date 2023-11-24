Wroclaw’s Centennial Hall becomes new star of latest Hollywood blockbuster

The interiors of Wrocław’s Centennial Hall serve as the main arena in ‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’, which is the latest installment of the Hunger Games trilogy.

Wroclaw’s Centennial Hall, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, has become the new star of the latest installment of the hit film series The Hunger Games.

“The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”, based on Suzanne Collins prequel to the actual Hunger Games trilogy, tells the story of villain Coriolanus Snow in his youth and his path to becoming the tyrannical leader of the fictional post-war country of Panem.

Playing a pivotal role in the movie, the famous hall was completely transformed from a cultural space into a war zone with the help of German set designer Uli Hanisch and visual effects.Hala Stulecia/Facebook

The interiors of Wrocław’s Centennial Hall serve as the main arena of the 10th ‘bloody’ games where protagonist Lucy Gray Bird, played by Zegler, fights to death.

Starring mayor Hollywood actors such as Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler, Oscar winner Viola Davis, Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and British actor Tom Blyth, the prequel was partially filmed in Poland and Germany in Summer 2022.Lionsgate Movies/press materials

Talking about the production, Hanisch explained: “We had to close the entire floor area and make it raw, brutal and repellent.

“This is a kind of prototype arena, on the model of which all later ones were built.”

The decision of filming in Poland is credited to director Francis Lawrence who is known for finding unusual locations for filming.

Jakub Grudniewski, president of the Centennial Hall, said: “The production of The Hunger Games is undoubtedly one of the most demanding and amazing projects in the entire, very rich history of the Centennial Hall.

“We are proud that such a professional team chose our facility. We owe this, of course, to the extraordinary modernist dome, but also to the entire modern facilities of both the hall and the entire complex.

Built to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Frederick William III’s victory over Napoleon in the Battle of Leipzig, the ceremonially opening of the Centennial Hall on May 20th, 1913 was one of the biggest events in Wrocław’s history.Public domain

“It was a demanding undertaking, we managed to meet the producers’ high expectations, and thanks to this, in just a few days, viewers around the world will be able to see the interior of Wrocław’s largest showcase.”

In addition to Wrocław, other scenes were also shot in other locations in Lower Silesia including Chełmiec and Grzędy.Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

It was also revealed that Wroclaw outperformed several other European cities to serve as a production base for the film which is now #1 at the world box office.

