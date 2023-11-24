Military service dogs in Poland to receive ranks

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces has announced that it will award ranks to its military service dogs.

Polish soldiers, recognising the roles played by dogs in combat operations, have proposed that the animals be awarded military ranks.

In response, the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces wrote on the X platform on Friday: “Soldiers, in recognition of the role played by K9s in operations undertaken by the Polish Armed Forces have put forward the proposal that the dogs be awarded military ranks.

“The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces intends to respond positively to this request by introducing the appropriate regulations shortly,” it added.

Ranks from private to sergeant are being planned.

K9s are used by the Polish Armed Forces for purposes such as searches, tracking, patrols and detection of explosives. In addition, they are also trained to take part in combat situations.

It was noted that the right to award dogs with a military rank would be vested in the commanders of the units in which they serve.