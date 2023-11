Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in October 2023 at 5.0 percent, the same as in the previous month, the stats office GUS said in a statement on Friday.

According to GUS, the number of unemployed registered with labour offices dropped to 770,400 in October from 776,500 in September.

Economists in a PAP Biznes survey had said the unemployment rate would stand at 5.0 percent in October.