EU Treaty changes attempt to abolish Poland says Kaczynski

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Law and Justice (PiS) leader, has condemned a European Parliament (EP) resolution calling for changes to EU treaties and accused the MEPs voting for it of betraying Polish interests.

In an interview with PAP, published on Friday, the leader of the socially-conservative party that lost the majority in the October 15 elections, referred to the results of the EP vote on a resolution altering the Treaty of the European Union.

“We take an extremely negative view of the changes to the Treaties,” Kaczynski said. “It is an attempt to abolish the Polish state and turn it into a territory populated by Poles and governed from outside by Berlin via Brussels.”

The main changes listed in the proposal are the abandonment of the principle of unanimity in Council of Europe voting in 65 areas and the transfer of competence from the member state level to the EU level by creating two new exclusive EU areas of competence, on the environment and biodiversity, and a significant expansion of shared competence in other areas.

“Some states will be able to have all relevant powers taken away under shared competence, while others can keep them,” Kaczynski said. “Germany, for example, will be able to take independent decisions on security or foreign affairs, taxation, while the Poles will be completely prevented from doing so.”

According to the results, 291 MEPs voted for the proposal, 274 were against, and 44 abstained. Nine MEPs from Poland, elected from a joint Civic Coalition (KO) and The New Left list, supported Treaty amendments.

“The people who voted against stopping this mechanism, including Polish MEPs, must be described in the harshest possible terms. It is an act of betrayal of Polish interests,” Kaczynski added.

The PiS leader alleged that the KO, led by Donald Tusk, is jointly responsible for the vote’s outcome despite a majority of KO MEPs opting against the resolution.

“We have no doubt that their (the KO’s – PAP) attitude is a matter of tactics,” Kaczynski said. “After our initiatives and political pressure, the KO has realised that the axis of the dispute is unfavourable to them. Only the naive can believe that, in essence, the KO will not support the changes at a later stage.”

Kaczynski called the allies to stand against “extending the competence of EU structures at the expense of the Member States.” He promised that PiS will continue efforts to prevent the changes, even if the party fails to form a new government.

“We will constantly remind you of the threats that the pending changes pose to Poland and to our citizens,” Kaczynski said. “We will establish contacts with all European forces opposing the extension of the Union’s competence.”

PiS has submitted a draft resolution in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, to oppose the amendments to EU treaties. However, the bill is still waiting to be reviewed by a Sejm committee.

The EC’s resolution will be passed on to the Council of European Affairs Ministers on December 12. According to the Spanish Presidency of the EU, there is a sufficient majority to pass it on to the European Council, which can summon a convention with a simple majority to work on the amendment of the Treaties.

Ultimately, any changes will require the ratification of member states.